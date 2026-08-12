A rain-triggered landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area has resulted in two deaths, with several others feared trapped. Rescue operations are in full swing with teams from NDRF and BMC on site. Two people have been injured in the incident.

Around six to eight people are likely to be trapped after a landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Mumbai's Kurla, in the early hours of Wednesday. The landslide occurred at 3:48 am.

According to DCP Ganesh Shinde, the landslide was triggered due to rain. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operations are underway. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot along with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies.

Official Confirms Two Deaths

"Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway. Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation--including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4-5 people are likely trapped," DCP Shinde told ANI.

Two injured persons have been identified as Sohel Ansari (18) and Mohamad Ansari (14). Meanwhile, two bodies were sent to the nearest hospital.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs) Avinash Dhakane also visited the landslide site in Ghatkopar.

Residents May Be Relocated

Designated Officer Gajanan Jaitapkar mentioned that the rescue operation is currently underway at the spot. He added that the government is deciding the future course of action and residents in the affected areas will likely be relocated to safer places.

"Notices have been served. Even before, notices were given to several houses before the monsoon. The rescue operation is underway. We are deciding the future course of action. People in the affected areas can be shifted to safer places..." Jaitapkar told reporters.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)