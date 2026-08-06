Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Netflix launched the 'As Seen on Netflix' section on the Incredible India portal to promote tourism by showcasing real locations and cultural traditions featured in Netflix films and series.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the 'As Seen on Netflix' section on the Incredible India portal, developed as part of the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Netflix India.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the initiative aims to enable audiences across the world to discover the real locations, cultural traditions and authentic experiences featured in Netflix India's films and series, thereby promoting India's rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Fireside Chat on Storytelling and Tourism

The launch coincided with a special event held at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, commemorating ten years of Netflix in India. Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos joined the Union Minister for a fireside conversation on the transformative role of storytelling in promoting India's cultural heritage, tourism and creative economy.

The Union Minister and Sarandos reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting authentic stories rooted in India's diverse cultures, landscapes and traditions while strengthening the country's creative economy and enhancing India's global cultural footprint.

Union Minister on India's Creative Economy

Speaking on the occasion, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India's stories have inspired the world for thousands of years and that technology now provides an unprecedented opportunity to take these stories to every corner of the globe. He observed that the creative economy is emerging as a powerful driver of growth by generating livelihoods while preserving India's cultural identity.

The Union Minister welcomed partnerships that empower Indian talent, celebrate the country's diversity and showcase its civilisational heritage with authenticity. He further emphasised that culture is not merely India's inheritance but one of its greatest strategic strengths, and that every monument, festival, language and folk tradition carries stories worthy of a global audience, the press release said.

Netflix on Showcasing India's Diversity

Speaking at the event, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos said that there is not one India but many Indias, each with its own unique stories and traditions. He noted that over the past decade, stories rooted in different parts of the country have resonated with audiences across the world and have inspired people to experience India's destinations and cultures firsthand.

He expressed Netflix's commitment to continuing its partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism to take more of India's stories and destinations to global audiences. Over the past decade, Netflix has collaborated with creators across India to bring stories inspired by the country's diverse cultures, traditions, landscapes and communities to international audiences.

Aligning with Government's Vision

The initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of leveraging storytelling as a powerful medium to preserve, promote and celebrate India's civilisational heritage while encouraging cultural tourism and supporting the creative economy, the press release said. (ANI)