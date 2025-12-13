Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hit back at Charanjit Singh Channi's 'irresponsible' claim that AAP was printing fake ballot papers for rural polls, stating it reflects Congress's acceptance of defeat. Channi alleged the papers were printed in Ambala.

Mann Slams Channi Over 'Fake Ballot Paper' Allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday criticised Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi's statement, calling it "irresponsible." Channi alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was printing fake ballot papers for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections. Mann countered that Channi's statement reflects the Congress party's acceptance of defeat, noting that AAP candidates have been elected unopposed in many seats.

"Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress MP and former Punjab CM) gave an irresponsible statement yesterday that AAP is hiding ballot papers at every booth... At a deep level, they know they are losing, but still staying in denial and therefore resort to such actions...," said Mann.

Mann emphasised that the Congress and Akali Dal are accusing the AAP government of high-handedness, but their own candidates' nomination papers were accepted, and many were elected unopposed. He urged the opposition parties to reflect on their own performance rather than making baseless allegations.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday alleged that the ruling AAP was "getting fake ballot papers printed" for rural body elections scheduled for December 14. Reacting to it, the ruling party rejected the charge, terming it "baseless".

He alleged that AAP leaders got "fake ballot papers printed from Ambala", which might be handed over to booth-level officers. "The BLOs may get these stamped in advance and put in ballot boxes at the time of polling," he alleged.

Punjab, UK To Strengthen Ties for Mutual Growth

Earlier, on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann advocated a strategic partnership between the state and the United Kingdom (UK) to further develop the state as a hub for investment and manufacturing.

Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted Mohali as one of the best-organised cities globally and emphasised Punjab's strong potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse.

Noting the eagerness of Punjab's students to pursue opportunities in the UK through legal and safe pathways, he assured the state government of its full cooperation.

Meanwhile, the UK Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the Punjabi diaspora's potential and their substantial funds available for investment in their native land.

In response to queries on key sectors, the CM reiterated Punjab's proactive investment climate and requested visits to showcase opportunities firsthand.

Both Punjab and the UK agreed to strengthen ties for mutual growth, progress, and prosperity and to accelerate trade and commerce, according to the release.