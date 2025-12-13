Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika laid the foundation for a new Rs 5 crore science block at Jagiroad College. He also distributed 88 scooters to meritorious students under the Pragyan Bharati scheme to empower young scholars.

New Science Block and Student Scooters at Jagiroad College

Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art science block at Vigyan Bhawan at Jagiroad College and distributed scooters to meritorious students under the Pragyan Bharati scheme.

The newly sanctioned science building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, spanning 14,000 square feet and housing four modern laboratories to provide a hands-on environment for scientific research and learning.

During the event, the Minister also distributed scooters to 88 beneficiary students of Jagiroad College under Dr Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Award, 2025, under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

Broader Regional Development

Minister Hazarika emphasised that these awards are intended to empower young scholars by easing their daily commute and encouraged students to maintain their academic excellence to remain eligible for ongoing welfare initiatives like the Pragyan Bharati and Nijut Moina schemes.

The Minister also highlighted the broader transformation of the region under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, noting that four major road projects are currently under construction in Jagiroad under the Asom Mala initiative.

Looking ahead, Hazarika announced plans for a new "green stadium" on the Jagiroad College campus to promote sports and physical well-being alongside the ongoing modernisation of civic amenities within the Jagiroad Municipality.

Minister Reviews Preparations for Amit Shah's Visit

Later, the Minister also visited the Cultural Complex project at Batadrawa Than, Nagaon, to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29. The complex is slated to be inaugurated by the Union Home Minister.

Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami, Sashikanta Das, DC Nagaon, SSP Nagaon, and other officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)