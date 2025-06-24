Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected; Check forecast
Heavy rain is expected in South Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday. Thunderstorms and gusty winds will blow at 30 to 50 km/hr. Kolkata and several other districts are forecast to experience storms with wind speeds of 40-50 km/hr
| Published : Jun 24 2025, 09:45 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
Heavy rain will continue in South Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday. All districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain.
Image Credit : social media
Due to a twin vortex, gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 50 km/hr will blow today.
Image Credit : unsplash
Thunderstorms with rain and winds up to 30 to 40 km/hr are expected in Kolkata and other districts.
Image Credit : Social media
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 40 to 50 km/hr are likely in Nadia, North & South 24 Parganas districts.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Thunderstorms with rain and winds up to 30 to 40 km/hr are expected in Kolkata and other districts. Thunderstorms and rain are likely on Tuesday.
Image Credit : Getty
Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds of 40 to 50 km/hr are likely in East & West Bardhaman, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
After continuous rain, the chance of rain on Saturday is comparatively less; heavy rain is not expected.
Image Credit : social media
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in several districts of South Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday.
Image Credit : unsplash
The monsoon axis extends from Agra, Jaipur to Manali. There is a possibility of a vortex forming in the North Bay of Bengal next week.
Image Credit : Social Media
Due to this, rainfall will increase in coastal and western districts, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.
Image Credit : social media
Another axis extends from Northeast Bangladesh to Gujarat, passing over the low-pressure area in Bihar.
Image Credit : social media
The east-west axis extends from Pakistan through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, over the low-pressure area in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal to Assam.
