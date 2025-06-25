Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain expected all week? Check forecast here
Weather Update: Rainfall will continue throughout this week in West Bengal. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in all districts of South Bengal. Kolkata's maximum temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius
Sometimes it's drizzling, sometimes it's scorching heat. The weather is playing a strange game.
Rainfall has increased in Bengal for the last few days due to low pressure and monsoon. Now it is being reported that this rain will continue throughout the week.
According to the Meteorological Department, the Bay of Bengal may remain turbulent today, Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour are possible in the sea adjacent to the West Bengal and Odisha coasts.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected in all districts of South Bengal today, Wednesday. Rain is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour will blow in various districts on Wednesday.
Kolkata's maximum temperature today will be 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain is expected today in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura.
Rainfall of 70 to 110 millimeters is possible in various districts today. Light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour is expected in districts.
Very heavy rain is also expected in North Bengal today. Heavy rain will occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.
Heavy rain will also occur on Thursday. Rain is possible in Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan.
Rainfall of 70 to 110 millimeters is possible on this day. Scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected in all districts.
Heavy rain is not expected on Saturday. However, there will be rain in Kolkata and other districts. Similarly, there is no heavy rain warning for Sunday and Monday. Scattered rain is possible on these two days.