Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: According to Alipore Weather Office, the winter feel will continue in the state. While North Bengal is still in winter's grip, South Bengal, including Kolkata, is feeling like spring. Temperatures are likely to rise
Darjeeling, the coldest place
Alipore Weather Office says the winter feel will linger. Kalyani is South Bengal's coldest at 10.7°C, but Darjeeling is the state's coldest at 3.8°C. South Bengal feels like spring.
Winter's grip continues
Winter's grip remains in North Bengal. Kolkata's min temp was 15.3°C (1.3° above normal) and max was 26.4°C (0.6° above). No major temp change is expected for 6 days.
Heavy snowfall in Himachal
Heavy snow in Kashmir and Himachal is disrupting travel. Tourists are enjoying it, but icy roads have stopped traffic in places. Many travelers were stuck in cars overnight.
Moderate fog will persist
No big temp change in Bengal for 7 days, but expect light to moderate morning fog. While Darjeeling is 3.8°C, South Bengal feels like spring with mixed breezes.
Temperature to rise from Monday
Temps will rise from Monday. The weather office forecasts a 3°C increase between Monday and Wednesday. The good news is that max and min temps will stay below normal for now.
