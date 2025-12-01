TMC MP Saugata Roy stated his party will strongly oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the Winter Session, calling it a 'conspiracy to cut voters'. The party will also demand West Bengal's pending dues from the Centre.

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said his party will strongly raise the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), terming it a "conspiracy to cut the voters." Roy also alleged that it has already claimed over 40 lives across the country, most of them in West Bengal, while adding that the TMC will further press its demand for the state's "pending dues from the Centre". Speaking to ANI upon his arrival at the Delhi airport, Roy said, "Our main issue will be SIR due to which over 40 people have died in the country, most of them in West Bengal. SIR is a conspiracy to cut the voters. We will also raise another issue that West Bengal is not getting its dues from the Centre."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

All-Party Meeting Held Ahead of Session

DMK MP G Selvam also reached the national capital for the session, which is scheduled to run until December 19. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting was held at the Parliament House Complex on Sunday to discuss preparations for the Winter Session of Parliament. Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the meeting saw the participation of 50 leaders from 36 political parties, including several Union Ministers, with the aim of ensuring a constructive and productive session.

Opposition Agenda vs Government's Stance

The winter session of Parliament is set to take place on Monday, December 1 and will continue till December 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The opposition MPs have decided to raise many issues involving discussions related to the ongoing SIR, equality, income, Delhi blast, pollution and foreign policy. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the government is fully prepared to address the opposition's concerns, even as some leaders warned of creating a ruckus in Parliament over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the winter session.

Key Legislative Business Planned

The Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has allocated time for several key bills and discussions for the Winter Session. The government has listed 13 Bills for the session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee. The BAC has recommended a time for several key legislative items and debates. (ANI)