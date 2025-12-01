Delhi-NCR has shown a consistent improvement in its air quality, recording the lowest average AQI of 187 for the January-November period in the last eight years, excluding the 2020 COVID lockdown year, as per official data.

The air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR has shown a consistent improvement this year, with the region recording its lowest average AQI for the January-November period in the last eight years, excluding 2020 -- the COVID-19 lockdown year, according to data shared on Sunday.

Detailed Data Shows Positive Trend

As per official figures, Delhi's average AQI between January and November 2025 stood at 187, an improvement over 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 203 in 2019, and 213 in 2018.

The period also saw a significant reduction in the number of days with "Severe" air quality. Only three days recorded a daily average AQI above 400 this year, compared with 11 in 2024, 12 in 2023, and 17 in 2021. Notably, no day in 2025 so far has recorded AQI levels above 450 ('Severe+'), unlike previous years.

PM2.5 and PM10 Levels Drop

Pollution indicators also showed marked improvement. Delhi registered an average PM2.5 concentration of 85 ug/m³, the lowest since 2018 and on par with 2020. In comparison, the PM2.5 average was 98 in 2024, 90 in 2023, 95 in 2021, and 103 in 2018.

Similarly, the average PM10 concentration for the January-November period stood at 183 ug/m³, lower than 205 in 2024, 193 in 2023, and 228 in 2018.

CAQM Revises GRAP Measures

Officials said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) continues to work with stakeholders across Delhi-NCR to enforce pollution control measures and improve air quality.

The commission stated that efforts would be further intensified in the coming days to sustain and enhance the gains made this year.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR and Adjoining Areas has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directing the measures for 'Severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, a press release said.

According to a press release by CAQM, as measures under GRAP IV are now under GRAP III, the NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal, and private offices can operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home .The Central Government may decide to permit work from home for employees in central government offices.

AAP Alleges Data Manipulation

Earlier on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Delhi's pollution crisis has become a public health emergency due to the manipulation of air quality data and the failure to enforce graded restrictions meant to curb toxic air.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP-run Delhi Government of fabricating AQI readings and allowing both government and private construction to operate despite GRAP-3 bans. He said pollution levels of 500-700 were falsely recorded as 300-400 to avoid triggering mandatory restrictions.