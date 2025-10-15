Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Alert for Bengal Issued? Check Forecast
The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bengal, leading to dry weather for the next five days. However, the relief is temporary, as a strong low-pressure system is likely to form in the Andaman Sea around October 25 and move towards the mainland
Kolkata Weather
The monsoon has withdrawn from Bengal. The southwest monsoon has also retreated from the northeastern states today. Dry weather is gradually increasing in the state, according to the weather office.
Rainfall Chance?
It's reported that there's no chance of rain in Bengal for the next five days. There's no rain forecast for North Bengal either. The weather office confirmed no rain in any district of North or South Bengal.
Kolkata Temperature
For the next five days, the state will have clear skies. Some districts might see partly cloudy skies for short periods. Today, the temperature in and around Kolkata will be between 32 and 33 degrees.
Change in Weather
However, with the monsoon's departure, Bengal's weather is set to change. Cool north-northwesterly winds will replace the southwest monsoon. But due to humidity, it won't get very cold just yet.
Low Pressure System
Sources report a very strong low-pressure system will form in the Bay of Bengal near Indira Point in the South Andaman Sea at 3 AM on October 25. It will gather moisture and strength while moving over the sea, passing the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on its left, and heading towards the mainland.