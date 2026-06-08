Weather conditions remain favourable for rainfall across South Bengal due to a strong inflow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. According to the latest forecast, districts such as Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur may experience light to moderate rainfall during the day.

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Thunderstorm activity is also expected in isolated pockets. In addition, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Nadia and Purba Medinipur could witness gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious during outdoor activities.