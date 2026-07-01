All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association suspended Dr Muskan Soni for five years over disrespectful remarks about late Ketan Agrawal. Agrawal's death at Lohagad Fort is being investigated as a murder, with police recreating the scene.

AIDSA Suspends Doctor Over Disrespectful Remarks

All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) on Wednesday suspended Dr Muskan Soni from all posts and membership of the association for five years for her alleged disrespectful remarks regarding late Ketan Agrawal, who died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. AIDSA said that Dr Soni's remarks violated the Code of Conduct and ethical values of the association.

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"Dr Muskan Soni has been found to have committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding late Ketan Agrawal, in violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of AIDSA. This suspension shall remain effective for five (05) years from the date of issuance unless modified or revoked by the competent authority. This order comes into force with immediate effect," the suspension order read.

"During this period, she shall neither represent nor participate in any activity of AIDSA, nor exercise any rights, privileges, or responsibilities associated with the Association, and shall not hold, contest for, or be appointed to any post within AIDSA," the order stated.

Police Investigate Ketan Agrawal's Death

Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18, following which a murder case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage. Siya Goyal, along with Chetan Chaudhary, is the accused in the case.

Crime Scene Recreated

Earlier today, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased. "We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan," he said.

The exercise was aimed at verifying the sighting through forensic gait-matching. Gait analysis refers to the study of human movement during walking or running, mostly used by police for suspects captured on videos or CCTVs (ANI)