Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Intense Cold, Dense Fog Cover Forecast; Read On
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Dry weather and morning fog will continue across the state for the next few days. The cold has intensified, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8 degrees Celsius in Sriniketan and Alipurduar
The cold spell might intensify
Dry weather and morning fog will continue for a few days, says the weather office. The cold might get worse. Sriniketan has been colder than other districts, even Kalimpong.
Temperature will rise slightly at the start of the new year
No major temp change in southern districts for five days. Then, it'll rise 2-3 degrees for the new year. North Bengal's temp is stable, but South Bengal will get warmer.
Dense fog in the district
Light to moderate fog seen in many districts. Dense fog in Cooch Behar & Jalpaiguri, with 50-200m visibility. Min temp in Sriniketan was 9.7°C, the lowest in South Bengal.
Effect of lowest temperature for two consecutive days
Lowest temps hit the state for two days straight. Min temp hit 8°C in Sriniketan & Alipurduar. A severe chill grips Bengal before year-end. Fog covered South Bengal Monday.
Temperature has dropped below normal
Min temp in Alipurduar dropped to 8.0°C, while Darjeeling hit 4.0°C. Kolkata's min temp was 12.9°C, 1.6°C below normal. The cold is intensifying across the state.
