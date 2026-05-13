Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Temperature to Rise Across Bengal, Heat Nears 37°C
After days of stormy relief, heat is set to return across West Bengal. Temperatures in Kolkata and several South Bengal districts are expected to rise by 2-3°C, while isolated showers may continue in some areas over the next few days.
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The Bengali month of Baishakh is almost over, and so far, people in West Bengal have been spared from extreme heat thanks to recent evening showers. But the weather is about to take a U-turn, with temperatures expected to rise soon.
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The weather office bulletin for Wednesday predicts a chance of thunderstorms and rain for Kolkata and South Bengal. But don't get too comfortable—the heat is set to increase despite the showers.
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Expect the sun to be quite harsh as temperatures are likely to climb by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius today. The weather office predicts the mercury will soon touch 36-37°C, and even 38°C in districts like Purulia, Bankura, and Jhargram. But strangely, the rain isn't going away completely.
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Today, five districts in South Bengal—Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad—can expect some scattered rain. This will be accompanied by gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 km/h. Other districts have a lower chance of seeing rain.
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It's not just the south; North Bengal is also on alert for bad weather. The weather office has forecast heavy rain for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, along with strong winds hitting speeds of 40 to 50 km/h.
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Kolkata is also in for some scattered showers today. However, this won't stop the heat from rising. The city's maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 28 degrees.
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