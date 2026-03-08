Congress leader Shashi Tharoor confirms a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, calling it a democratic exercise to voice concerns despite its unlikely passage. Three Congress MPs will move the resolution during the budget session.

Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the opposition plans to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, acknowledging that the government's majority makes its passage unlikely. However, Tharoor emphasised that the move would give opposition parties an opportunity to place their concerns before the House and the nation, calling it a "sad situation" but an important democratic exercise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I know the no-confidence motion will be raised tomorrow. We expect a good chunk of the time to be gone on that. It's a sad situation that it's come to this, because obviously, in Parliament, everyone wants to work in cooperation with the Speaker. But some people have had reason to feel this way. We all know that the majority is not going to vote in favour. But at least it will give the opposition a chance to lay their concerns on the table and before the nation," the Congress leader said.

The second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House.

PM Modi Praises Speaker Om Birla

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Birla, saying he is an outstanding Speaker and MP, dedicated to the Constitution and parliamentary systems. He commended Birla's ability to manage the House, transcending party lines, and highlighted Birla's respect for MPs and his leadership style. The Prime Minister said the Speaker remains composed even when "Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits."

"Om Birla is as outstanding a Speaker of the Lok Sabha as he is an MP. He is fully dedicated to the Constitution and holds deep respect for parliamentary systems. Today, he transcends party lines, standing above government and opposition. When I see him in the House, I often think that perhaps it's the influence of coming from the city of education that he manages the House like an able leader, taking everyone along. He handles all our MPs very well in the House. He respects their feelings and requests. He is a Speaker who respects MPs immensely. Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits, he still manages everyone as the head of the House. He doesn't insult anyone. He even tolerates everyone's harsh words. This is likely why he is so well-loved in the House," PM Modi added. (ANI)