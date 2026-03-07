2 5 Image Credit : ANI

Rains in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced a complete weather change for the state today (March 7, Saturday). Several districts will get rain, giving people some relief from the scorching heat. A surface circulation is currently active over the west-central Bay of Bengal, right next to the North Andhra coast. This system will bring rain on March 7 and 8 to Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. The authority warns that these scattered showers could be dangerous, as they will come with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.