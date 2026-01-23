- Home
There is no chance of severe cold on Saraswati Puja. Due to a western disturbance, temperatures may rise slightly across Bengal, though light chill and fog will persist during mornings and nights.
Last-minute preps are on from dawn. Goddess Saraswati is worshipped today. Will it be cold or warm? That's on everyone's mind. Find out today's weather in one click.
The weather office says no severe cold today. A light chill will be felt from dawn to morning. The cold will fade as the day goes on, but it might get chilly again at night.
Why did winter leave so soon? It's due to successive western disturbances. This could cause a 2-3 degree temperature rise, making it warmer during the day despite a cool morning.
The situation is similar in North Bengal, with a likely temperature increase. Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, and Malda will see a 2-3 degree rise. However, the hills will stay cool.
Fog will dominate the state, especially in southern districts. Today's max temperature in the city will be 28 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius.
