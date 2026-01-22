- Home
- India
- Kolkata LATEST Weather Update: Chilly Winter Morning in Bengal with Fog and Cold Conditions Ahead
Kolkata LATEST Weather Update: Chilly Winter Morning in Bengal with Fog and Cold Conditions Ahead
A chilly winter morning greeted the city on Thursday, with dense fog covering the surroundings. As Saraswati Puja approaches on Friday, residents are keen to know if the cool, foggy conditions will continue.
Today's Weather Update
The Alipore Met office says night temps in South Bengal will rise by 2-3 degrees in two days. North Bengal's minimum temp will remain stable. Dry weather and morning fog are expected.
Day Temperature to Rise Further
Day and night temps are rising as a western disturbance blocks northerly winds. Day temps have risen in South Bengal, with Uluberia hitting 30°C. The large temp difference made it feel warmer.
Winter Vibe Vanishing from the City?
The Met office reported no dense fog warnings, just light fog. A winter feel will persist in mornings and evenings, but it's almost gone during the day in Kolkata. Temps will fluctuate by 1-2°C.
North Bengal Weather Update
In North Bengal's hilly areas, the temperature will be between 3 to 5°C. In other districts, it's 10 to 15°C. No significant change in minimum temperature is expected in the next few days.
Kolkata's Temperature
Kolkata's minimum temperature on Wednesday was 15.4°C, 1.3°C above normal. The Met office reported Tuesday's max temp was 26.4°C, 0.5°C above normal. Humidity is 46-92%.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.