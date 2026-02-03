Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Mornings, Cold Days Ahead This Week in West Bengal
Today's Winter Forecast: Winter is back in Bengal at the end of the month of Magh. Fog has been prevalent in various districts since the morning at the start of the week. How will the weather be throughout the week?
Image Credit : Getty
Today's Weather Update
According to the Alipore Met Office, the weather is changing due to a western disturbance. The minimum temperature in most South Bengal districts will remain stable for the next week.
Image Credit : Getty
A Biting Cold Feeling Again?
The Met Office reports that while the mercury has dropped, a severe cold spell is unlikely. A chilly feel will persist for the next seven days. Dry weather will prevail everywhere.
Image Credit : Getty
Rain Forecast Again?
There will be no rain. Fog will be present in the morning, reducing visibility in some districts. Kolkata and other areas will also see some fog, but skies will clear up later.
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal Weather Update
Night temperatures in North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and others won't change much. Dense fog may reduce visibility to 50 meters in some areas. A yellow alert is in effect.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata's Temperature
For Kolkata, the maximum temperature is 25.9°C and the minimum is 15.3°C. Morning fog will give way to clear skies. Some humidity-related discomfort may be felt during the day.
