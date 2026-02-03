6.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Myanmar; Tremors Felt in Kolkata, Bangladesh
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday, sending tremors across Kolkata and parts of Bangladesh. Residents reported brief shaking and panic, but no immediate damage or casualties were reported. Authorities are monitoring the situation.
Earthquake In Myanmar
A strong earthquake measuring about 6.0 magnitude struck Myanmar on Tuesday, triggering tremors across eastern India and Bangladesh.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at 21:04:00 (IST) today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/lfUNHI6qdh
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026
According to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck around 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar. The tremor was felt across several parts of eastern India, including Kolkata, as well as in neighbouring Bangladesh. People in many areas reported mild shaking, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (about 6.21 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. Shallow earthquakes are often felt over wider areas because the energy does not travel deep into the Earth.
Tremors felt in India
In Kolkata, residents reported buildings shaking briefly, causing panic but no immediate damage reports. Bangladesh also felt the tremors in several areas.
This was the third earthquake felt in Myanmar in the last 71 hours, according to EMSC data. Despite repeated tremors, authorities have so far reported no damage.
Separately, Bangladesh also experienced an earthquake on Tuesday. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said a magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Bangladesh at a much deeper level. The quake occurred at a depth of 150 kilometres.
In a post on X, the NCS shared the details, saying the earthquake occurred at 4:06 am IST on February 3, 2026, with its location in Bangladesh at latitude 22.84 north and longitude 89.01 east.
Panic among people
Authorities are monitoring the situation and advised people to stay calm, avoid rumours, and follow local safety advisories closely now.
Experts say earthquakes are very common worldwide. On average, one earthquake occurs every 30 seconds somewhere on Earth, though most are too weak to be felt. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake releases energy equal to about six tonnes of TNT explosives. However, the energy increases sharply with each higher number on the Richter scale. A magnitude 5.0 quake equals around 200 tonnes of TNT, while a magnitude 7.0 releases nearly 199,000 tonnes.
A powerful magnitude 9.0 earthquake releases energy equal to about 99 million tonnes of TNT. According to the US Geological Survey, this is roughly the same as 25,000 nuclear bombs and is enough to cause massive destruction.
Earthquakes in Bangladesh
Bangladesh lies in a highly sensitive seismic zone where three major tectonic plates meet, the Indian, Eurasian and Burma plates. The Indian plate is slowly moving northeast at about six centimetres per year, while the Eurasian plate is moving north at around two centimetres per year.
There are five major fault zones in and around Bangladesh: the Bogura fault zone, Tripura fault zone, Shillong Plateau, Dauki fault zone and Assam fault zone. Because of this, the country has at least 13 earthquake-prone areas.
Regions such as Chattogram, the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Jaintiapur in Sylhet are considered extreme risk zones. Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has also been marked as one of the 20 cities most vulnerable to earthquakes globally, according to reports.
Authorities in the region continue to monitor seismic activity and have urged people to remain alert, calm and follow safety guidelines.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.