In Kolkata, residents reported buildings shaking briefly, causing panic but no immediate damage reports. Bangladesh also felt the tremors in several areas.

This was the third earthquake felt in Myanmar in the last 71 hours, according to EMSC data. Despite repeated tremors, authorities have so far reported no damage.

Separately, Bangladesh also experienced an earthquake on Tuesday. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said a magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Bangladesh at a much deeper level. The quake occurred at a depth of 150 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS shared the details, saying the earthquake occurred at 4:06 am IST on February 3, 2026, with its location in Bangladesh at latitude 22.84 north and longitude 89.01 east.