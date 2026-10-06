Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued For 7 Districts; Heavy Rain Expected
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Seven districts are on yellow alert today because of widespread rain across the state. The weather department says the rain will stick around for the next few days. They have also put out a swell wave warning for coast
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Widespread Rain Expected Across Kerala Today
The central weather department predicts heavy rain in northern and central Kerala, prompting a yellow alert in seven districts.
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Yellow Alert Issued for Seven Districts in Kerala
Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are on yellow alert today due to expected heavy rainfall.
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Swell Wave Warning Issued for Kerala Coast
INCOIS has issued a swell wave warning for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari coasts, predicting high waves and coastal flooding.
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Safety Guidelines for Fishermen and Coastal Residents
Authorities advise fishermen to secure their boats in the harbor and avoid venturing into the sea due to rough weather and high waves.
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Beach Tourism and Sea Activities Strictly Prohibited
All beach-related activities and tourism are completely restricted until the swell wave warning is lifted to ensure public safety.
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