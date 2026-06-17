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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Two Kerala Districts Amid Weak Monsoon
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has weakened across Kerala, prompting a yellow alert in two districts. Weather officials have also warned of strong winds and isolated rainfall in parts of the state
Yellow Alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki
The southwest monsoon has weakened across Kerala, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. These areas are expected to receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall during the day.
ALSO READ: Kerala Monsoon Alert: Yellow Alert Issued for Kottayam and Ernakulam, IMD Warns of Heavy Rain
While rainfall activity has reduced across much of the state, weather officials continue to monitor conditions in regions that remain vulnerable to localized downpours.
Strong Winds Expected Across Parts of the State
The weather department has also warned of strong winds accompanying the changing weather pattern. Wind speeds may reach up to 40 kmph in certain areas, posing potential risks to outdoor activities and travel.
Residents, especially those in exposed and hilly regions, have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.
No Rain Alert Issued for Tomorrow
Forecasts suggest that monsoon activity will continue to weaken in the coming days. Reflecting the improving conditions, the IMD has not issued any rainfall alert for any district in Kerala for tomorrow.
This indicates a temporary lull in widespread monsoon showers, although isolated rain and gusty winds may still occur in some locations.
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