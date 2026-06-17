The weather department has also warned of strong winds accompanying the changing weather pattern. Wind speeds may reach up to 40 kmph in certain areas, posing potential risks to outdoor activities and travel.

Residents, especially those in exposed and hilly regions, have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

No Rain Alert Issued for Tomorrow

Forecasts suggest that monsoon activity will continue to weaken in the coming days. Reflecting the improving conditions, the IMD has not issued any rainfall alert for any district in Kerala for tomorrow.

This indicates a temporary lull in widespread monsoon showers, although isolated rain and gusty winds may still occur in some locations.