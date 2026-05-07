After enduring nearly two months of intense summer heat and uncomfortable humidity, residents across Kerala are likely to experience cooler weather conditions. Officials from the meteorological centre in Thiruvananthapuram stated that increasing rainfall activity is expected to bring temperatures back to normal levels by Thursday.

Several parts of the state have already witnessed intermittent summer showers over the last two days. These rains offered temporary relief from high daytime temperatures and harsh ultraviolet radiation levels that have affected daily life in many districts.

Southern Kerala recorded some of the highest temperatures on Wednesday. Punalur in Kollam district registered the state’s highest temperature at 37.5 degrees Celsius before evening showers cooled the region.