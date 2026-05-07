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Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala As Rainfall Activity Intensifies; Check Forecast
Kerala Rains: Kerala is finally set to get relief from weeks of scorching heat, humidity as rainfall activity intensifies across state. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts, warning of moderate to heavy showers in the coming days
Rainfall Activity Expected To Reduce Heat Across Kerala
After enduring nearly two months of intense summer heat and uncomfortable humidity, residents across Kerala are likely to experience cooler weather conditions. Officials from the meteorological centre in Thiruvananthapuram stated that increasing rainfall activity is expected to bring temperatures back to normal levels by Thursday.
Several parts of the state have already witnessed intermittent summer showers over the last two days. These rains offered temporary relief from high daytime temperatures and harsh ultraviolet radiation levels that have affected daily life in many districts.
Southern Kerala recorded some of the highest temperatures on Wednesday. Punalur in Kollam district registered the state’s highest temperature at 37.5 degrees Celsius before evening showers cooled the region.
IMD Issues Yellow Alerts For Multiple Districts
The India Meteorological Department has warned that rainfall is likely to strengthen further in the coming days. As a precaution, yellow alerts have been issued for several districts where moderate rainfall and isolated heavy showers are expected.
Yellow alert districts:
- Today: Ernakulam and Thrissur
- Tomorrow: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki
- May 8: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode
- May 9: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam
Apart from these districts, moderate rainfall is also expected across other parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep. Weather officials noted that this year’s rain pattern is different compared to last year. While summer showers in 2025 began as early as March, this year they started only around April 27.
Authorities Warn Against High UV Radiation Exposure
Even though rains are expected to reduce temperatures, officials have cautioned residents against ignoring the threat posed by strong ultraviolet radiation. People have been advised to avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours to reduce the risk of sunstroke, dehydration and skin-related illnesses.
Hilly and coastal regions remain under special watch due to elevated UV levels. Munnar currently reports the highest ultraviolet radiation levels in Kerala and has been placed under an extreme caution category.
Other regions experiencing high UV exposure include Konni, Changanassery, Thrithala, Ponnani and Beypore. Authorities have also advised residents in Kottarakkara, Chengannur, Kalamassery, Ollur, Mananthavady, Dharmadam and Uduma to remain cautious and follow safety measures during daytime hours.
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