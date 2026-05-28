Siddaramaiah has resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister. He tendered his resignation at Lok Bhavan, accompanied by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, following a high-level meeting. He expressed confidence the governor would accept his resignation.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced his resignation from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered resignation to his post to Governor's Special Secretary Prabhushankar at Lok Bhavan.

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Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that his resignation would be accepted by the governor soon after he returns to Lok Bhavan. Karnataka Governor Thavarchand Gehlot is out of the state and is returning tonight. He maintained that it was the responsibility of the Governor to accept the resignation once it is submitted and make way for the next chief minister to assume office.

Breakfast Meeting Precedes Resignation

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh drove the car himself. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to the Lok Bhavan following a high-level breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Kaveri'.

During the breakfast meeting, DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah in a gesture viewed as symbolic of the expected transition. The two leaders also shared a warm embrace in front of party leaders and ministers gathered at the residence. Several senior Karnataka Ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil, attended the meeting amid tight security arrangements outside the venue.

Siddaramaiah's Two Tenures as CM

Siddaramiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for two tenures, the first from 2013-2018 and then after a resounding victory for the Indian National Congress in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, Siddaramaiah was sworn in for his second term as Chief Minister. He broke the historic record set by former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs to become the longest-serving Chief Minister in Karnataka's history.