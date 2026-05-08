Kerala Rains: Yellow Alert Issued in 4 Districts Amid Heavy Rain Warning; Check Forecast
Kerala Rains: Kerala is expected to witness widespread rainfall again today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow alerts in four districts. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain are likely to continue over the coming days
Yellow Alert Issued in Four Kerala Districts
The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala. Yellow alerts have been declared for four districts — Kerala districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur.
According to weather officials, isolated areas may experience thunderstorms along with strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kmph. Authorities have also cautioned residents to remain alert as intense rainfall activity is likely to persist in many regions.
More Districts Under Alert Tomorrow
Rain activity is expected to intensify further in the coming days. For tomorrow, yellow alerts have already been announced in nine districts including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode apart from the already affected southern districts.
The IMD defines heavy rainfall as precipitation between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to stay cautious, especially during periods of intense rain and lightning activity.
Cyclonic Circulation Behind Ongoing Rainfall
Meteorologists stated that a cyclonic circulation has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and nearby Lakshadweep region, close to the southern Kerala coast. In addition, a trough line extends from the Arabian Sea system up to southwest Madhya Pradesh through interior Karnataka and Maharashtra at an altitude of around 0.9 km above sea level.
Due to these weather systems, isolated heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Kerala until May 11. The department has also warned fishermen and coastal residents to closely follow official weather updates as sea and wind conditions may become rough during this period.
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