The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala. Yellow alerts have been declared for four districts — Kerala districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur.

According to weather officials, isolated areas may experience thunderstorms along with strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kmph. Authorities have also cautioned residents to remain alert as intense rainfall activity is likely to persist in many regions.