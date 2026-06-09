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Kerala Rain Alert: Red Alert Issued in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod as Extremely Heavy Rain Looms
Kerala Rain Alert: Kerala is bracing for intense monsoon conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts across all 14 districts. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant amid the threat of flooding
Red Alert Issued for Three Northern Kerala Districts
The India Meteorological Department has declared a Red Alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. According to the forecast, these areas could receive more than 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours.
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Meteorologists have cautioned that the rainfall could be intense and concentrated within short periods, significantly increasing the risk of flash floods, overflowing streams and severe water accumulation in vulnerable regions. Residents in these districts have been advised to closely monitor weather updates and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
Orange and Yellow Alerts in Several Other Districts
An Orange Alert has been issued for Malappuram and Wayanad districts, where very heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period is likely in isolated locations.
Meanwhile, Yellow Alerts have been sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. These alerts indicate the possibility of significant rainfall and the need for precautionary measures, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
IMD Warns of Flooding, Landslides and Other Hazards
The weather department has stressed that the expected downpour could lead to multiple weather-related hazards. Rapid accumulation of rainwater may trigger flash floods and mountain runoff, while urban centres and low-lying areas could experience severe waterlogging.
With continuous rainfall forecast in several regions, the likelihood of landslides and mudslides also remains high, especially in hilly districts. The IMD has urged both the public and government agencies to maintain a high level of preparedness and take all necessary precautions to minimise risks.
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