The India Meteorological Department has declared a Red Alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. According to the forecast, these areas could receive more than 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Kerala rains: Orange alert in Idukki, night travel banned in hills

Meteorologists have cautioned that the rainfall could be intense and concentrated within short periods, significantly increasing the risk of flash floods, overflowing streams and severe water accumulation in vulnerable regions. Residents in these districts have been advised to closely monitor weather updates and follow instructions issued by local authorities.