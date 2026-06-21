TN CM C Joseph Vijay ordered a probe into the ammonia gas leak in Tiruvallur that affected over 20 people. A 3-member committee will submit a report within 3 days. NDRF's CBRN team has been deployed for rescue and mitigation efforts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the ammonia gas leak at a seafood export facility in Tiruvallur district that affected more than 20 people. The committee, comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board and the Additional Director of Public Health, has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

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The Chief Minister also instructed the state's IT Minister, who is the Tiruvallur Monitoring Minister, along with Monitoring Officer KP Karthikeyan, IAS, to rush to the district and coordinate with the District Collector and local administration to ensure the best possible medical care and assistance for those affected.

Victims receive specialised care

According to preliminary reports, a total of seven persons affected by the gas leak incident have been admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for treatment in ICU. The victims were shifted from the affected area for specialised medical care, while health officials are closely monitoring their condition.

NDRF team deployed for rescue operations

Following information received from the Tiruvallur District Collector's office, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 4th Battalion's headquarters in Arakkonam was immediately alerted about the emergency. Based on the request from the district administration and under the directions of Senior Commandant Akhilesh Kumar of the NDRF 4th Battalion, a specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response team was swiftly deployed to the affected site.

The rescue team, comprising 30 NDRF personnel from Chennai, reached the location equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gas detection devices, and specialised CBRN rescue equipment to carry out emergency response operations. The team is currently engaged in evacuating affected individuals to safe locations, isolating the hazardous zone, assessing the impact of the gas leak, and coordinating with the district administration to ensure public safety and prevent further risks. Rescue and mitigation efforts are continuing at the site.