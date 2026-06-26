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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: State Receives 41% Less Rain Than Normal During Early Monsoon
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Karnataka is facing significant monsoon setback, recording a 41% rainfall deficit during the first month of the Southwest Monsoon. Experts warn that weak weather systems and El Niño conditions could impact agriculture
Karnataka Records Sharp Rainfall Deficit
Karnataka has witnessed a severe shortage of rainfall during the initial phase of the Southwest Monsoon, raising concerns among meteorologists and policymakers. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the state received only 95.2 mm of rainfall against the normal expectation of 162.5 mm, resulting in a deficit of around 41%.
Bengaluru has also experienced below-normal rainfall. The city recorded 66 mm of rain against the usual 89 mm expected by this point in the season. Coastal Karnataka has been among the worst-affected regions, reporting rainfall deficits of nearly 50%, while Bengaluru's shortfall stands at approximately 25%.
Experts Blame Weak Weather Systems and El Niño
Weather experts believe the poor monsoon performance cannot be attributed solely to El Niño. They point to the absence of strong weather systems over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which are crucial for sustaining monsoon activity across southern India.
IMD scientists noted that pressure systems remained weak throughout the season, limiting rainfall across Karnataka. Experts have also warned that if monsoon conditions do not improve during July and August—the peak monsoon months—the state could witness rising temperatures and worsening water scarcity. Recent temperatures in districts such as Kalaburagi have already touched 38°C despite the monsoon season.
Climate researchers further caution that global warming may be amplifying the effects of El Niño, making monsoon behaviour increasingly unpredictable and challenging to forecast.
Drought Concerns Grow as Government Prepares
The rainfall shortage has triggered fears of drought-like conditions in several parts of Karnataka. Officials have reported drinking water shortages in 122 taluks, forcing authorities to arrange tanker supplies for hundreds of villages. Nearly 800 private borewells are currently being used to support water distribution in affected regions.
Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has directed government departments to prepare for the potential impact of a strong El Niño event. Experts argue that emergency measures such as cloud seeding are unlikely to provide meaningful relief due to insufficient cloud cover and procedural delays.
Many climate specialists are now urging both state and central governments to focus on long-term drought management strategies, warning that recurring rainfall deficits could have lasting economic and social consequences for Karnataka and the country as a whole.
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