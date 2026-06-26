The 5th Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week 2026 will celebrate India's tiger conservation success. The event will honour legendary tigers like Machli and feature awards, a photography contest, and discussions with top conservationists.

The 5th Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week 2026 will begin on Friday. Organised by Live4Freedom LLP under the theme "Conserve India's Finest Tigers," the event will bring together leading conservationists, policymakers, forest officials, researchers, photographers, corporate leaders and wildlife enthusiasts to celebrate India's tiger conservation success and discuss future challenges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The event will be inaugurated by Justice Dharmesh Sharma, former Judge of the Delhi High Court, while V P Singh Badnore, former Governor of Punjab, will attend as Guest of Honour and Chairman of the Awards Jury. Prominent speakers include Dr Anish Andheria, Dr Latika Nath, Kartick Satyanarayan, Rahul Singh, Vijay Singh Meena and Antaraa Chatterjee.

Honouring Legendary Tigers

A key highlight will be the session "Six Legendary Tigers of India," honouring iconic tigers Machli, Maya, Dollar, Charger, Paro and Collarwali for their lasting contribution to conservation awareness.

Awards, Contests and Recognition

The event will also host the International Tiger Week Conservation Awards 2026, recognising excellence in wildlife protection, conservation leadership, anti-poaching efforts, journalism, photography, human-wildlife coexistence initiatives and lifetime achievement in conservation.

Additional attractions include a nationwide wildlife photography contest, a children's painting competition and special recognition for frontline forest personnel.

The event aims to strengthen collaboration and public engagement in securing a sustainable future for India's tigers and wildlife. (ANI)