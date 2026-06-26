Over 40 lakh devotees have visited the Char Dham shrines, a number higher than last year, says Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop. He confirmed the yatra is progressing smoothly, with measures in place for the upcoming monsoon season.

Amidst the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Anand Swaroop on Friday said that the Yatra is progressing smoothly, with more than 40 lakh devotees having visited the four shrines for darshan till now.

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Garhwal Commissioner on Yatra Status and Monsoon Prep

Speaking to ANI on Thursday on Yatra, the Garhwal Commissioner said, "The yatra is progressing smoothly... Last year, till June, 37 lakh people had participated in the yatra, and this year we have crossed 40 lakh... At present, the rain is not going to have much impact on it..."

He added that the monsoon is expected to arrive after June 30 and measures would be taken to combat it smoothly. "The monsoon is expected to arrive after June 30th...We have discussed with the officials about what kind of preparation we would take agaisnt monsoon. The Disaster Management Department is keeping an eye on the monsoon and will take all the measures," the Garhwal Commissioner added.

Pilgrim Feedback Mechanism Introduced

He also informed that the officials have added new things like taking feedback from the devotees and asking about their experiences.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 22 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

CM Dhami Assures Best Facilities for Pilgrims

Meanwhile on June 23, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure that all pilgrims visiting the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra are provided with the best possible facilities and care.

The Chief Minister said that devotees and tourists visiting the state are warmly welcomed to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He described Uttarakhand as a priceless heritage of faith, culture, and natural beauty. He appealed to all pilgrims and visitors to fully enjoy their journey in the peaceful atmosphere of the state and not pay attention to any kind of rumours.

The Chief Minister noted that along with the Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is also progressing smoothly. More than four million devotees have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this year.

He further said that during the initial phase of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, the number of pilgrims recorded was 25,000 higher than during the same period last year. (ANI)