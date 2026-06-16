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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Weakens; Light Rain Forecast For Coastal Districts
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has lost momentum across Karnataka, bringing only scattered rainfall to a few districts. With temperatures remaining high and rainfall below normal, concerns are growing among farmers
Light Rain Expected in Select Districts Till June 21
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted only light to moderate rainfall across parts of Karnataka until June 21. Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada may witness occasional showers accompanied by gusty winds, but widespread heavy rainfall is not expected.
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In north interior Karnataka, districts such as Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur could receive moderate rainfall at isolated locations. Meanwhile, districts across south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, are likely to see only scattered light-to-moderate showers.
Although yellow alerts have been issued for several districts, no orange alert has been announced anywhere in the state for the coming days.
Temperatures Stay High, Raising Concerns Among Farmers
Even after the arrival of the southwest monsoon, Karnataka has not experienced the expected drop in temperatures. Maximum temperatures across the state currently range between 26°C and 37.4°C, with Kalaburagi recording one of the highest readings recently.
The continued warm conditions and insufficient rainfall are causing concern among farmers, especially those dependent on monsoon rains for paddy cultivation and other seasonal crops. The delayed strengthening of the monsoon could affect sowing activities and agricultural productivity if rainfall remains below expectations in the coming weeks.
Bengaluru, which received heavy rain earlier in the month, has also witnessed a noticeable reduction in rainfall activity, with dry weather dominating the forecast.
Monsoon Advances Further, But Rainfall Deficit Persists
While rainfall remains weak over Karnataka, the southwest monsoon continues its gradual advance across other parts of India. The weather system has expanded into additional regions of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of West Bengal.
Meteorologists believe weather conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar over the next few days. However, stronger rainfall activity is yet to develop over many of these regions.
Experts also point to the influence of the El Niño climate pattern, which is known to suppress rainfall and increase temperatures across many parts of the world. El Niño conditions often weaken monsoon performance in India, raising the risk of below-normal rainfall and drought-like situations if the pattern persists.
Karnataka's monsoon season has begun on a subdued note, with only scattered rainfall forecast across the state through June 21. While the monsoon continues to advance geographically, the lack of widespread rainfall and persistent warm temperatures remain a major concern, particularly for the agricultural sector. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the monsoon regains strength and delivers the rainfall needed across the state.
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