The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted only light to moderate rainfall across parts of Karnataka until June 21. Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada may witness occasional showers accompanied by gusty winds, but widespread heavy rainfall is not expected.

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In north interior Karnataka, districts such as Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur could receive moderate rainfall at isolated locations. Meanwhile, districts across south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, are likely to see only scattered light-to-moderate showers.

Although yellow alerts have been issued for several districts, no orange alert has been announced anywhere in the state for the coming days.