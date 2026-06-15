The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across Karnataka for the next five days. Several parts of the state are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

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Southern interior Karnataka is expected to receive the most significant rainfall activity, while scattered showers are also likely across northern districts. The weather department has advised residents to stay alert during periods of intense rain and thunderstorm activity.