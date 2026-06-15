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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Alerts for Multiple Districts; Thunderstorm Likely For 5 Days
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Karnataka is expected to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning over next five days. The IMD has issued alerts for several districts, with southern and coastal regions likely to receive heaviest rainfall
IMD Predicts Five Days of Rain and Thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across Karnataka for the next five days. Several parts of the state are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Coastal Regions; Heavy Rains Expected Till THIS Date
Southern interior Karnataka is expected to receive the most significant rainfall activity, while scattered showers are also likely across northern districts. The weather department has advised residents to stay alert during periods of intense rain and thunderstorm activity.
Districts Under Alert as Rain Activity Intensifies
Rainfall is expected in several northern Karnataka districts, including Koppal, Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri.
Meanwhile, Hassan, Mysuru and Kodagu have been placed under a yellow alert due to the possibility of heavier rainfall. Along the coast, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada are likely to witness widespread showers until June 18. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution because of rough weather conditions over coastal waters.
Bengaluru Weather Outlook and El Niño Concerns
Bengaluru has been receiving intermittent rainfall over the past few days, and this trend is expected to continue. The city is likely to witness a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, with maximum temperatures hovering around 31°C to 32°C. Evening thunderstorms are possible on some days.
While rainfall activity is set to increase in the short term, weather experts warn that the overall monsoon performance could remain below normal this year. The influence of El Niño is expected to impact rainfall distribution, raising concerns for agriculture and farming activities across Karnataka.
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