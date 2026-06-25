Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, wife of VK Pandian, has joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The move follows the party's recent election defeat, with leaders hoping her experience will help revive the BJD and contribute to Odisha's growth.

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, former IAS officer and wife of former IAS VK Pandian and trusted aide of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday. Leader of opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik was also present in the party office, Sankha Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speculation about her joining the BJD was doing the rounds since Sujata took voluntary retirement in March, 2025. Earlier, Pandian had also taken voluntary retirement from service in October 2023 to join BJD.

BJD's Post-Election Introspection

Referring to the BJD's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, which ended the party's 24-year rule in the state, BJD leader Manmath Routray told ANI, on Thursday said the setback had prompted introspection within the party. "After analysing the reasons behind the defeat, whether it was due to overconfidence or negligence, we have realised that experienced and capable people like Sujata should be part of the party," he said.

Sujata's Experience Seen as Crucial

Routray said that the party had wanted Sujata Raut to join it for a long time so that her experience and capabilities could contribute to its growth."We have been requesting Naveen Patnaik for a long time to bring such a talented person into the party," he said.

Praising Raut's abilities, Routray said her conduct, communication skills, planning and administrative experience make her well-suited to contribute to Odisha's development."Her behaviour, language, planning and knowledge show that she is the right person for the state," he said.

Focus on Public Service

Routray further said that, to the best of his knowledge, Raut is not driven by the pursuit of positions or titles and is instead focused on public service."As far as I know, she is not interested in any post or title. Her focus will be on bringing Odisha back on the path of development," he said.

VK Pandian is the husband of Sujata Rout, a former IAS officer who joined the BJD in November 2023. He stepped down from active politics in June 2024 following the party's defeat in the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)