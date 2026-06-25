In a massive crackdown on digital arrest scams under Operation Chakra-VI, the CBI raided 80+ locations across 16 states. Two people were arrested for using shell companies to launder around Rs. 2 crores from over 200 such fraud cases.

In a major crackdown on the cybercrime infrastructure facilitating digital arrest scams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), under Operation Chakra-VI, constituted 60 special teams and conducted coordinated searches at more than 80 locations across 16 States, namely Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha.

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According to the release, "The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling a targeted operational network involved in over 200 cases of digital arrest scams and arrested two persons from Chennai and Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the incorporation of shell companies and the opening and operation of mule bank accounts." These accounts were reportedly used for laundering approximately Rs. 2 crores of suspected proceeds of crime.

Fake Supreme Court Website Used to Deceive Victims

CBI recently unearthed a fraudulent website bearing a URL deceptively similar to the official website of the Supreme Court of India. The fraudsters allegedly used this fraudulently registered domain to deceive victims under the guise of a digital arrest. Based on a complaint received from the Registry of the Supreme Court of India, CBI registered an FIR and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Leveraging advanced forensic tools and technical expertise, CBI identified critical elements of the criminal infrastructure operating both within India and abroad. Investigation has revealed that the perpetrators uploaded forged and fabricated documents, including fake orders resembling those issued by courts and various law enforcement agencies, to lend credibility to their fraudulent activities.

Evidence Seized and International Links Found

During the searches, several incriminating documents, digital devices, mobile phones and records relating to bank transactions were seized. These materials are being subjected to detailed forensic examination and analysis.

CBI has also found evidence indicating that, in addition to Indian citizens, nationals of several other countries may have been defrauded by the same network. The concerned law enforcement agencies in those jurisdictions are being alerted through appropriate channels.

Investigation in the case is continuing.

"CBI remains committed to dismantling cybercrime infrastructure and ensuring justice for victims of cyber-enabled frauds, including digital arrest scams," the release said. (ANI)