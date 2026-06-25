TMC MP Saugata Roy called for a probe into the Kolkata godown collapse that killed 8, suggesting CM Suvendu Adhikari question rebel TMC leaders. Roy also deflected blame from the previous TMC government, stating the BJP is currently in power.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Thursday said there should be a thorough investigation into the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area, suggesting that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari question local MLA Firhad Hakim and councillor Anwar Khan, who have since joined the "rebel group", about who is responsible.

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Speaking on the issue to ANI, Roy said, "When a house is built in the Kolkata Corporation area, it's responsible for approving the plan and supervising it... The MLA in that area was Firhad Hakim and the councilor was Anwar Khan, who recently joined the rebel group. Suvendu Adhikari should ask those people who were at fault. But I think there should be a thorough investigation, and action should be taken against those who are responsible."

When asked about BJP leaders blaming the previous TMC government for the collapse since it was in power at the time, Roy said, "Currently, TMC is not in power, BJP is, so they should look into."

8 Dead in Under-Construction Godown Collapse

The remarks comes after a multi-storey under-construction godown collapsed in Taratala on Wednesday, killing 8 people and injuring many others, prompting a large rescue operation.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the eight deceased in the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area. According to the PMO, the 20 people injured in the mishap will receive Rs 50,000 from the Centre.

Investigation Launched, 3 Arrested

Meanwhile, three persons, building supervisor Saiyad Md Gulzar and two labour suppliers, Md Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury, were arrested in connection with the collapse, and the West Bengal government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee, to investigate the case.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh has alleged that "big political names" could be linked to the collapse. "An inquiry will be done into the corruption, and the culprits will be punished. Our government has started this work; no one will be spared. Not just four people, there may be other big political names connected to the incident. Everything will be revealed," Ghosh told reporters.

West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee had said 90-95 per cent of the workers at the site were from Bihar and had arrived in Kolkata only two to three days earlier.

Adhikari had earlier said preliminary information suggested irregularities in the sanctioned construction plan."The project plan was approved on January 17, 2026. The owner of the land is SMPA, and it has a lease on the land in the name of Shambhunath Behera and partners. As per initial information, a wrong plan was initially sanctioned," Adhikari had said.