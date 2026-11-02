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- Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru Yellow Alert Issued; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Till November 7
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru Yellow Alert Issued; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Till November 7
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Northeast monsoon has picked up in the state, and heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in several districts, including Bengaluru, until November 7. Sudden evening showers might cause traffic jams
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IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in Bengaluru Till November 7
The northeast monsoon is active again, bringing heavy downpours and thunderstorms to Bengaluru and other districts until November 7.
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Evening Showers to Cause Major Traffic Jams in Bengaluru
Sudden evening rains are expected to cause waterlogging and massive traffic jams, making the commute tough for IT workers and daily travelers.
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Rain Alert for South Interior Karnataka Districts
Widespread rain is expected across South Interior districts including Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mysuru, and Hassan over the next few days.
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Coastal and Malnad Regions Brace for Thunderstorms
Moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms will lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts.
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Strong Winds and Lightning Warnings Issued for the Public
With wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, people are advised to avoid sheltering under trees. Farmers should stay safe from potential lightning strikes.
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