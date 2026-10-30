While Karnataka continues to experience dry weather, a fresh low-pressure area has developed over the south-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of the Andaman Sea.

The weather system is expected to move in a northwesterly direction over the coming days. It could gradually approach the coastal regions of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system to determine whether it will intensify into a depression or a cyclonic storm. However, there is currently no indication of any immediate direct impact on Karnataka.