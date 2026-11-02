A new school building at Government High School Tatta Pani in Rajouri is nearing completion, offering relief and hope to students. The community is now urging the government to upgrade the school to include classes 11 and 12.

New Educational Infrastructure in Rajouri

Educational infrastructure in the hilly terrains of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is receiving a crucial boost, with a new school building nearing completion at Government High School Tatta Pani in the Kalakote Zone. Emphasising the daily struggles overcome by the school community, students and teachers noted that the development has brought a wave of happiness and hope among students, teachers and residents, who have been facing difficulties due to inadequate and unsafe school infrastructure for a long time.

The old school building had suffered extensive damage during a powerful storm and heavy winds in 2025, when its roof was blown away, making the structure unsuitable for regular academic activities, a school teacher noted. Following the incident, students had to face considerable hardships, with classes being conducted in the open under the sky. The remaining portions of the old infrastructure were also reported to be unsafe, creating further difficulties for students and teachers.

Development and Facilities

Taking note of the situation and the educational needs of the area, the government initiated the construction of a new school building under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. The project is being executed under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD) and has now reached its final stage of construction. The newly constructed building is equipped with modern infrastructure and improved facilities, with adequate capacity to accommodate students. Its completion is expected to provide a safer, more comfortable and student-friendly learning environment, particularly for children belonging to economically weaker families in this remote region.

Importance of Government High School Tatta Pani

Government High School Tatta Pani holds special importance as it caters to students from several adjoining feeding schools and far-flung villages. The area is predominantly hilly and geographically remote, with no private school facility available nearby. As a result, students from distant villages depend heavily on this government institution to continue their education.

Community Demand for Upgradation

While the upcoming infrastructure has brought considerable relief, students and residents have raised another important demand, which is upgrading Government High School Tatta Pani from the High School level to the Higher Secondary level. At present, students completing Class 10 have to travel to Kalakote or Rajouri to pursue higher secondary education. For many families, particularly those belonging to economically weaker sections, managing the expenses and daily transportation over such long distances is extremely difficult.

This situation also forces some students to discontinue their studies. The problem is even more challenging for girl students, as many parents are reluctant to send their daughters to distant locations for further education due to transportation, safety and financial concerns. Consequently, several deserving students risk losing the opportunity to continue their academic journey after Class 10.

A teacher emphasised the urgent community demand for institutional growth, stating that students have appealed to the government and the Education Department to consider their genuine demand and upgrade the institution to the Higher Secondary level. The faculty stressed that adding Classes 11 and 12 is essential, noting, they believe that providing Classes 11th and 12th within the school premises would greatly benefit students from Tatta Pani and surrounding remote villages, reduce dropout rates and encourage more girls to pursue higher education.

The near completion of the new school building marks an important step towards strengthening educational infrastructure in this far-flung area. However, students and residents believe that upgrading the institution to Higher Secondary level would be an equally significant step towards ensuring accessible, affordable and quality education for children living in the remote hills of Kalakote. Highlighting the emotional and academic significance of the new facility, the teacher stated that, for these students, a new school building is not just an infrastructure project; it represents a new hope for a better educational future.