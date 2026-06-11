Rainfall was widespread across the state on June 10. Bagalkote district's Kaladagi recorded the highest rainfall at 6 cm, followed by Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district with 5 cm. Gokarna and Ankola in Uttara Kannada district received 4 cm each. Meanwhile, Bidar registered the state's highest temperature at 35.2°C.

For today, the IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected in these coastal areas.

In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Dharwad, Haveri, and Gadag may witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Other districts including Ballari, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Tumakuru are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Meteorologists believe rainfall intensity could increase further across the state after June 13 as monsoon conditions become more favorable.