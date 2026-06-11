- Home
- India
- Karnataka Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Coastal and Interior Districts, Bengaluru Likely to See Showers
Karnataka Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Coastal and Interior Districts, Bengaluru Likely to See Showers
Karnataka Weather Alert: Monsoon activity has intensified across Karnataka, bringing heavy rainfall to several districts. The IMD has issued orange, yellow alerts for coastal and interior regions, while Bengaluru is also expected to receive showers
Monsoon Gains Strength Across Karnataka
With the southwest monsoon now covering most parts of Karnataka, rainfall activity has increased significantly. Coastal and Malnad regions have already witnessed consistent showers, prompting residents to begin seasonal preparations.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Intensifying Monsoon Activity Across Karnataka This Week
The IMD has predicted that while some areas will receive moderate rainfall, others could experience heavy to very heavy downpours during the next week. The department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts.
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Coastal and Interior Districts
Rainfall was widespread across the state on June 10. Bagalkote district's Kaladagi recorded the highest rainfall at 6 cm, followed by Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district with 5 cm. Gokarna and Ankola in Uttara Kannada district received 4 cm each. Meanwhile, Bidar registered the state's highest temperature at 35.2°C.
For today, the IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected in these coastal areas.
In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Dharwad, Haveri, and Gadag may witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Other districts including Ballari, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Tumakuru are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Meteorologists believe rainfall intensity could increase further across the state after June 13 as monsoon conditions become more favorable.
Bengaluru to Remain Cloudy, Light Rain Likely
Bengaluru has not received significant rainfall over the past couple of days, but the city has remained under thick cloud cover. While residents have been spared from intense summer heat, the weather has stayed cool and pleasant.
The IMD forecasts light rainfall in isolated parts of Bengaluru today. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 29°C and a minimum temperature of 22°C. Although widespread rain is unlikely, occasional showers may bring relief and maintain the comfortable weather conditions.
As the southwest monsoon continues to strengthen, Karnataka is expected to witness sustained rainfall activity throughout the week. Coastal districts remain the most vulnerable to heavy rain, while interior regions and Bengaluru are also likely to experience periodic showers. Residents in alert areas are advised to stay updated with local weather advisories and exercise caution during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.