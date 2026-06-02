On Telangana Formation Day, CM A Revanth Reddy said people scripted history by electing a 'People's Government' and defeating feudal forces. He honored martyrs and detailed his govt's welfare push for farmers, women, and youth.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the people of Telangana have scripted a new chapter in history through their democratic choice and continued support to the "People's Government".

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A Tribute to Telangana's Struggle

While addressing the State Formation Day celebrations here, Reddy said, "The decades-long struggle waged to achieve statehood was not undertaken solely for welfare and development. Every child of this land has also fought for self-respect, freedom, and social justice. People fought against hegemony and domination. This is the undeniable truth disclosed in the entire history of Telangana's resistance, from the era of feudal monarchy to the recent past of authoritarianism. We are the living witnesses to that history. Telangana people elected the People's Government by defeating the feudal mindsets and authoritarian forces, which scripted a new history in Telangana state."

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of "Naa Telangana - Koti Ratanala Veena" on this auspicious occasion, Reddy called "June 2" an emotional occasion and said it was a moment to honour sacrifices made during the decades-long statehood movement. "Numerous Telangana citizens martyred their lives during the decades-long struggle for statehood of Telangana," he said, adding that he bowed his head in "humble homage to their sacrifices and indomitable courage."

Revanth Reddy also expressed gratitude to former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh and former UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, stating they fulfilled the "dream of statehood of Telangana we had cherished for a long time."

A 'People's Government' at Work

Describing his government as a "People's Government," the Chief Minister said it does not see itself as a ruler but as a servant of the people. "We do not perceive ourselves as rulers, rather fulfilling our duties as your servants," he said, adding that governance is a collective responsibility of "4 crore Telangana people."

Highlighting the government's welfare push, Revanth Reddy said the administration has been working for "freedom, social justice, and equal opportunities" since taking office in December 2023.

Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Growth

Under the flagship "Rythu Rajyam" vision, he said agriculture remains the state's top priority. "Agriculture is designated as a top priority in the policy document 'Telangana Rising - 2047'," he said, adding that the goal is to transform the state into a "Green Telangana from Adilabad to Alampur and Khammam to Kodangal."

He said Telangana recorded 236.87 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain production in 2025-26 and highlighted large-scale procurement efforts. "The government spent Rs 82,840 crore on procurement since assuming office," he said, adding that 63.65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured this season.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to farmers, stating that crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh have been waived, benefiting 2.5 million farmers with Rs 20,616 crore directly transferred.

Empowering Women Across Telangana

Revanth Reddy said women's empowerment remains central to governance. "Our women's self-help groups have now emerged as hubs of economic power," he said, adding that the government aims to transform "one crore women into millionaires."

He highlighted interest-free loans worth Rs 60,000 crore already distributed and said women have become owners of transport buses, petrol bunks, solar plants, and canteens.

He also listed welfare schemes such as free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for 42.90 lakh families, and 200 units of free electricity for over 53 lakh households.

Focus on Employment and Education

On employment, the Chief Minister said the state has filled 67,763 posts in a transparent recruitment process. "We have restored transparency to the entire job recruitment process," he said, adding that Telangana has set a national benchmark.

On education, he said, "Education alone has the power to eradicate poverty," highlighting reforms including Young India Skill University, upgrades to ITIs and polytechnics, and expansion of pre-primary education in government schools.

Reviving Irrigation Projects

The Chief Minister also spoke about irrigation challenges and ongoing projects, including efforts to revive Pranahita-Chevella and restore damaged barrages of the Kaleshwaram project. "We are making concerted efforts to revive key irrigation projects," he said, stressing the need to complete long-pending works to ensure water security for farmers.

Honouring Statehood Martyrs

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement. (ANI)