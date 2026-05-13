5 5 Image Credit : Getty

Delhi weather trend for the coming days

From May 14 to 18, the weather in Delhi will get hotter rapidly. The temperature could rise from 39°C to 41°C. The sky will be mostly clear or partly cloudy, making the sun feel even stronger. The chances of rain will decrease, and the heatwave's impact will intensify. According to the IMD, this period could prove to be one of the hottest for Delhi.