Delhi Latest Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave as Temperature May Hit 41°C; Check Here
Despite thunderstorms bringing brief relief to Delhi on May 13, the heatwave threat is far from over. The IMD has warned that temperatures may soar to 41°C in the coming days, raising concerns over rising heat and health risks.
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How will Delhi's weather be today?
On May 13, 2026, Delhi's weather is set to be very unstable. The IMD reports a chance of thunderstorms and rain in the capital today. The day's maximum temperature is expected to be around 39°C, with a minimum of 27°C. While the rain might bring some relief, humidity and hot winds will continue to bother people. The signs of an approaching heatwave are quite clear.
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Delhi's temperature today and IMD weather forecast
Today, the temperature in Delhi could touch 39°C, while it's likely to drop to 27°C at night. The weather department says strong winds, along with thunder and rain, might occur in the afternoon. But this relief will be temporary, as the air's humidity and heat levels will keep rising. The IMD has indicated that temperatures will climb steadily in the coming days.
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Growing threat of heatwave in Delhi
The impact of the heatwave is now clearly visible in Delhi. Temperatures will consistently rise after May 13, going past the 40°C mark. As the weather becomes drier, the sun's intensity will also increase. According to experts, this can pose a health risk, particularly for children and senior citizens. The situation with hot winds, or 'loo', could become more serious.
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Delhiites should keep these things in mind
Following the IMD's warning, people are advised to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM. Drinking enough water, wearing light clothes, and protecting yourself from the sun is extremely important. The risk of heatstroke and dehydration can increase. Take special care of children and the elderly. Staying in open areas for long periods can prove dangerous.
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Delhi weather trend for the coming days
From May 14 to 18, the weather in Delhi will get hotter rapidly. The temperature could rise from 39°C to 41°C. The sky will be mostly clear or partly cloudy, making the sun feel even stronger. The chances of rain will decrease, and the heatwave's impact will intensify. According to the IMD, this period could prove to be one of the hottest for Delhi.
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