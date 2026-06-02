Six people were injured after a house collapsed following an LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Mukundpur. Search and rescue are underway. In a separate incident in Shahdara, four people were injured in another cylinder blast.
Six people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed following an LPG cylinder blast in North Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday, officials said.
According to the Delhi Police, six people have been injured in this incident. Their current condition cannot be ascertained at this moment and will become clear following a medical examination by doctors.
According to the police, the building where the accident occurred was used for polishing utensils." Station House Officer Giriraj said, "Due to LPG Cylinder blast a single storey house of area approx 250 sq yards has collapsed...search and rescue operation continue.... Fire Department Receives Call Regarding Blast in a House in Delhi's Mukundpur."
Meanwhile, the Delhi fire service said that "We received information that a single-storey house in the Mukundpur area has collapsed following an LPG cylinder explosion. Search and rescue operations are underway." Further details are awaited.
4 Injured in Separate Shahdara Blast
Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier, at least four people were injured after a cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi.
Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm. He said Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at the location and immediately rushed to the spot.
The police personnel rescued a woman, children and a man, and shifted them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing.
Speaking to ANI, Shahdara DCP said, "... At around 1:30 pm, Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at House No. 4332, Gali No. 9, Ajit Nagar, Gandhi Nagar. After reaching the spot, they found people trapped on the first floor. They rescued a woman, children, and husband, took them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing."
According to the DCP, the likely cause of the blast was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)