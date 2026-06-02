Six people were injured after a house collapsed following an LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Mukundpur. Search and rescue are underway. In a separate incident in Shahdara, four people were injured in another cylinder blast.

Six people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed following an LPG cylinder blast in North Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Police, six people have been injured in this incident. Their current condition cannot be ascertained at this moment and will become clear following a medical examination by doctors.

According to the police, the building where the accident occurred was used for polishing utensils." Station House Officer Giriraj said, "Due to LPG Cylinder blast a single storey house of area approx 250 sq yards has collapsed...search and rescue operation continue.... Fire Department Receives Call Regarding Blast in a House in Delhi's Mukundpur."

Meanwhile, the Delhi fire service said that "We received information that a single-storey house in the Mukundpur area has collapsed following an LPG cylinder explosion. Search and rescue operations are underway." Further details are awaited.

4 Injured in Separate Shahdara Blast

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier, at least four people were injured after a cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm. He said Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at the location and immediately rushed to the spot.

The police personnel rescued a woman, children and a man, and shifted them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdara DCP said, "... At around 1:30 pm, Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at House No. 4332, Gali No. 9, Ajit Nagar, Gandhi Nagar. After reaching the spot, they found people trapped on the first floor. They rescued a woman, children, and husband, took them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing."

According to the DCP, the likely cause of the blast was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. (ANI)