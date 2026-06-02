Former TN BJP president K Annamalai met party leaders amid rumours of starting his own party. The shift comes after the 2026 Assembly polls, where actor Vijay's TVK won, ending the DMK-AIADMK era, with Vijay sworn in as the new Chief Minister.

Annamalai Meets BJP Top Brass Amid New Party Rumours

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai met party National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday in the national capital. He also met the party's National General Secretary BL Santosh, amid growing speculation on social media over Annamalai's political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political party.

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On Monday, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days." His remarks come amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move.

Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in the city ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

Vijay's TVK Marks Historic Win in 2026 Polls

The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.

Vijay Sworn In as 13th Chief Minister

Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state. Along with Vijay, who secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly, Governor Arlekar also administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and KT Prabhu.

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers. (ANI)