The father first told his daughter to jump into the river and end her life. When she refused to commit suicide, he allegedly drowned her himself.

In a shocking case of honour killing from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a father allegedly drowned his 18-year-old daughter in a river. The girl was pregnant by a friend she had met on social media, and her father killed her because he was afraid of the 'shame' it would bring.

The 52-year-old father and a relative have been arrested in connection with the incident. The murder took place on July 31 in the Chambal river in Agra. The father had brought his daughter from their home in Basauni village, Tigri, Delhi, under the pretext of taking her for medical treatment. They first stayed at a relative's house in Agra. The next day, he took her to the riverbank and ordered her to jump in and commit suicide. Police say when she refused, he drowned her.

After the murder, the man returned home and told his neighbours that his daughter had died in Agra and he had already performed her last rites there. However, one neighbour found his story suspicious and alerted the police.

During the investigation, the father initially tried to mislead the police but eventually confessed to the crime during interrogation. A video has also surfaced, reportedly showing the 52-year-old crying and asking for forgiveness while holding the feet of his daughter's dead body. He told the police he was scared of the humiliation he would face in society because his unmarried daughter was pregnant.

Police have confirmed that both accused are under arrest, and a search operation is underway to find the girl's body.