The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a list of 40 questions for the Census of India 2027. The questions cover a wide range of topics, including demographics, education, employment, migration, and details like Aadhaar and voter ID numbers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday notified a set of 40 questions that will be asked by census officials to collect information from households as part of the Census of India 2027.

According to the notification issued by the Office of the Registrar General, India, under the powers conferred by the Census Act, 1948, census officers will collect the specified information through the Household Schedule within their respective areas.

Details of the Census Questionnaire

The questions cover a wide range of demographic, social, educational and economic details of individuals and households. The information to be collected includes the name of the person, relationship with the head of the household, sex, date of birth and age, marital status, age at marriage, spouse's name and nationality.

Demographic and Educational Information

The schedule will also seek information on religion, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe or caste, father's and mother's particulars, disability, mother tongue and other languages known, literacy and digital literacy status, and attendance at educational institutions. Questions relating to education will also cover the highest educational level attained and stream or discipline.

Employment and Economic Activity

The census schedule further includes questions on employment and economic activity, including whether a person worked during the last year, their category of economic activity, occupation, nature of industry, trade or service, class of worker, non-economic activity and availability or seeking of work.

Migration and Residence

The remaining questions cover birthplace, place of last residence, reason for migration, duration of stay at the current village or town since last migration and permanent residential address.

Fertility and Personal Identification

For eligible women, the schedule will collect information on the number of children surviving at present, number of children ever born alive and number of children born alive during the last year. The questionnaire also includes questions on place of COVID-19 vaccination, total number of bank accounts, mobile number, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, passport number for Indian passport holders and availability of a driving licence.

The notification forms part of preparations for the Census of India 2027, with the 40 questions providing the framework for information to be collected from households through the census exercise.

(ANI)