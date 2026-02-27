AAP's Arvind Kejriwal broke down after a Delhi court discharged him in the excise policy case. He accused PM Modi of a 'political conspiracy' and asserted that the court has proven both him and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be 'staunchly honest.'

Following his discharge by Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi Excise Policy case, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday broke down outside court as he emphasised that he was not corrupt, adding that the court had said that both he and Manish Sisodia were "honest".

'Biggest Political Conspiracy': AAP Leaders React

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal also accused PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching the biggest political conspiracy of independent India. He also alleged that the BJP planned to finish the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its top five leaders while asserting that he has always said that the "truth emerges victorious."

"I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest. Today, the court has discharged all accused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system. Amit Shah and Modi ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP and 5 big leaders of the party were put in jail. The sitting CM was dragged out of his house and put in jail. Kejriwal is not corrupt. I have only earned honesty in my life. Today, the court has said that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are honest," Kejriwal said.

Manish Sisodia also hailed the Courts decision saying that the truth has emerged victorious "Satyamev Jayate. Today, once again, I feel proud of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji's visionary thinking and the Constitution he crafted. Despite all the attempts by Modi Ji's entire party and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest," he said.

Court Finds Allegations Failed 'Judicial Scrutiny'

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated. The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."

Case Background and Legal Arguments

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by multiple supplementary chargesheets. The agency has alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by a "south lobby" to influence the now-scrapped excise policy in its favour.

In total, 23 accused have been chargesheeted, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, Kuldeep Singh, Narender Singh, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Goutam, Sameer Mahendru, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey, Butchibabu Gornatla, Rakesh Joshi, Damodar Prasad Sharma, Prince Kumar, Chanpreet Singh Rayat, Arvind Kumar Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, and P Sarath Chadra Reddy.

CBI's Stance

During arguments, the CBI maintained that the offence of criminal conspiracy must be viewed in its entirety and that the sufficiency of evidence should be tested during trial. Represented by Additional Solicitor General D P Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, the agency argued that there is adequate material to frame charges against all the accused.

Kejriwal's Defense

On the other hand, senior advocate N Hariharan, appeared for Kejriwal, contended that there is no incriminating material linking his client to the alleged conspiracy. He argued that the fourth supplementary chargesheet naming Kejriwal merely repackages earlier allegations and that Kejriwal was performing his official duties as Chief Minister.

Hariharan further submitted that Kejriwal was not named in the initial chargesheet or in three earlier supplementary chargesheets. His name appeared only in the fourth.

The defence also questioned the basis of further investigation and the evidentiary value of statements, including that of approver Raghav Magunta.

