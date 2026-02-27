Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam and his son have joined the DMK. CM M.K. Stalin welcomed him, calling him a 'dear brother' and praising his humility. Stalin framed the move as strengthening the alliance against the BJP for the 2026 polls.

Stalin Welcomes 'Dear Brother' OPS to DMK

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin welcomed former CM and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling him a "dear brother" and praising his humility and virtues. "Former Chief Minister and dear brother Thiru. O. Panneerselvam has joined the mother organisation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. I welcome him with open arms. He, who bears the name of the great leader of the Dravidian movement, has joined our great movement to safeguard the Dravidian movement's ideology," he posted on X.

Stalin said the 2026 Assembly election is a democratic battle against the BJP, and various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. He described former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam as a humble and virtuous leader. "The 2026 Assembly election is a democratic battle between Tamil Nadu and the fascist BJP. It is with this realization that various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. Our brother who has joined us, Thiru. O. Panneerselvam, is a loving person, a virtuous person, a humble person! May his arrival be for the welfare! May Tamil Nadu triumph!," Stalin added.

Earlier, Panneerselvam on joined Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) in the presence of party chief and CM MK Stalin in Chennai. Along with OPS, his son P Ravindhranath Kumar also joined DMK ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

OPS Cites 'Bitter Experience', Slams EPS

This comes after Panneerselvam's praise for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his prediction regarding the return of the DMK government in the state. O Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK after a leadership tussle with Edappadi K Palaniswami back in 2022.

OPS emphasised that he had joined DMK to put a full stop to his "bitter experience". "The decision I've taken is my own, to put a fullstop to the bitter experience for me. I thank CM and DMK President Stalin for accepting me to join DMK. I have joined DMK with full joy. EPS is behaving as a dictator and he has created a situation where AIADMK cannot get victory hereafter," Panneerselvam told media persons. (ANI)