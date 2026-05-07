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- Karnataka Rains: Relief From Heatwave! Karnataka To Witness Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Till May 12
Karnataka Rains: Relief From Heatwave! Karnataka To Witness Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Till May 12
Karnataka Rains: After days of intense heat, Karnataka is set to receive widespread rainfall over the next seven days. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across coastal, south interior and north interior districts
Rain Relief Likely Across Karnataka For The Next 7 Days
The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Karnataka till May 12. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in many districts as temperatures continue to remain high during the daytime.
According to weather officials, dry mornings may continue in most places, but cloud cover is expected to build up during the afternoon hours. This could trigger evening or night showers in several regions. Some districts in South Interior Karnataka may also witness heavy rainfall over the next two days.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre has warned that wind speeds could touch 40 to 50 kmph in isolated areas during thunderstorms.
Coastal And Interior Districts Under Rain And Wind Alert
Moderate rainfall is likely in coastal districts including Mangaluru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till May 12. These areas are expected to experience cloudy weather after noon along with thunderstorms and winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.
In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Dharwad and Gadag are also expected to receive rain with strong winds.
Meanwhile, South Interior Karnataka districts including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga are likely to witness thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain between May 7 and May 12.
IMD Issues Safety Advisory As Temperatures Remain High
Weather experts say the current spell of thunderstorms is linked to changing local weather patterns triggered by rising temperatures across the state. While rainfall may offer temporary relief from the heat, officials clarified that the southwest monsoon has not officially arrived yet.
The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms. Residents have been asked to avoid standing under trees, near electric poles or close to water bodies during strong winds and lightning activity.
Farmers and fishermen have also been urged to closely monitor weather forecasts and take necessary precautions before stepping out for work.
Several districts in North Karnataka continue to record high temperatures. Areas like Ballari, Raichur and Kalaburagi are witnessing temperatures close to 38°C, while Vijayanagara recorded one of the highest temperatures at 40°C.
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