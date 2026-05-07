The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Karnataka till May 12. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in many districts as temperatures continue to remain high during the daytime.

According to weather officials, dry mornings may continue in most places, but cloud cover is expected to build up during the afternoon hours. This could trigger evening or night showers in several regions. Some districts in South Interior Karnataka may also witness heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre has warned that wind speeds could touch 40 to 50 kmph in isolated areas during thunderstorms.