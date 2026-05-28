Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited a relief camp in Makhan village, interacting with displaced persons and assuring them of justice for abduction cases. The government is committed to their resettlement amid ongoing security operations.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday paid a visit to the relief camp in Makhan village on Thursday to interact with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assess the ongoing relief measures. The visit follows a period of intense instability that has left numerous villagers displaced across regions, including Makhan, Kanto Sabal, Imphal, and Kanglatongbi. During his visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho and a delegation of MLAs, including Awangbou Newmai, Leishiyo Keishing, Janghemlung Panmei, Ram Muivah, J Kumo Sha, Khashim Vashum, and H Dingo.

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Government's Commitment and Security Measures

Addressing the situation, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is fully committed to the safe resettlement and rehabilitation of the displaced population. He noted that security forces are conducting continuous, relentless search operations in the region, despite the significant logistical challenges posed by the difficult hilly terrain.

Displaced Residents Voice Grievances

The visit provided a platform for displaced residents to voice their grievances. Simon Sawang, a displaced resident from Konsakhul, shared that the Chief Minister provided personal assurances regarding the abduction cases linked to the recent unrest. "The CM visited Makhan today and personally assured us that justice will be served quickly. He promised that the culprits involved in this abduction would be arrested," said Sawang.

Sawang highlighted the acute hardship faced by the displaced, noting that the sudden onset of the crisis left many without basic daily necessities. While the government has assured the immediate provision of aid and supplies, the residents remain resolute in their pursuit of accountability. "We have the witnesses and the evidence... If justice isn't served in a timely manner, we will stand our ground for the truth," Sawang added.

Background of Regional Instability

The region has been reeling from a series of security incidents throughout May. Terrorists ambushed and kidnapped 18 civilians on May 13 from the Kuki village of Leilon Veiphei, sparking widespread concern and protests, including a major rally in Imphal by the Naga Peoples Union.

Tensions eased slightly on May 15 when a total of 28 hostages were released, 14 from the Kuki side and 14 from the Naga side, following successful facilitation efforts by the United Naga Council (UNC), various civil society organisations, and local law enforcement.

As the state works toward normalcy, the government's focus remains on balancing active security operations with the urgent humanitarian needs of the displaced families. (ANI)