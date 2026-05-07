1200 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान (रात) और शाम का अनुमान 2030 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया /7-day forecast(NIGHT) and Evening Inference of TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC issued at 2030 hours IST Dated :06-05-2026 pic.twitter.com/T4mBJ8UWF2 — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) May 6, 2026

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced that heat intensity will be lower in Telangana for the next two to three days, with maximum temperatures expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees. At the same time, the rains will get stronger. Today, May 7 (Thursday), thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected in Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahbubnagar districts. The Met Centre has issued a yellow alert, warning of gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. They also said the rains will continue all week.